His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023”, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.” In the presence of a number of heads of state and government, invited guests and delegations from various countries of the world.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “I was pleased to attend the opening of the Expo 2023 – Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which reflects the approach of the sister State of Qatar, led by my brother Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to promote sustainability and provide innovative solutions to preserve resources and protect the environment. Working towards sustainability is an urgent necessity to ensure development and confront the challenges of climate change.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, arrived in the sisterly State of Qatar on a working visit during which he will attend the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023”, which is hosted by Qatar, and whose activities began yesterday. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, was at the forefront of welcoming His Highness and the accompanying delegation upon its arrival at Doha International Airport.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Investment Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, and Minister of State Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

The International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticulture Expo 2023” continues during the period from the second of October 2023 until the 28th of March 2024, in Al Bidda Park, extending for 179 days. It is the first international horticultural exhibition to be held in an area with a desert climate, while covering four main topics. These are: modern agriculture, technology, innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by His Highness the Emir of Qatar, and the attendees, toured a number of the exhibition’s pavilions, which extend over an area of ​​​​about 1.7 million square meters of green space, and include areas of the international pavilions, which are the center of parks, exhibitions and international events, in addition to… It is divided into two zones to hold a variety of activities, events and experiences, in addition to the “Family Zone” and the Cultural Zone.

The tour included the pavilions of the UAE, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to the Republic of Turkey and Italy.

The UAE participates in the exhibition with a distinguished pavilion under the slogan “Legacy and Impact,” during which it tells inspiring stories of pioneers in the UAE and the close and lasting connection between the country’s society and nature.

The pavilion also recounts the country’s long history of qualitative and innovative contributions that focus on enhancing a prosperous agricultural legacy, starting from the past, passing through the present, and looking to the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, for hosting this international event, which represents a platform for innovation, and an opportunity for communication and joint cooperation, to find sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, including agriculture, food and water security, and the preservation of environmental resources, to ensure A better future for future generations, praising the level of organization of the exhibition and the quality of participation.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the exhibitors about their most prominent innovations and contributions in the field of modern agriculture, its sustainable methods and new technologies, and wished them success in their participation.

His Highness also participated in the “Sidr Tree” event, where His Highness watered the Sidr tree with the participation of His Highness the Emir of Qatar and the guests, heads of states and governments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Doha International Airport at the conclusion of his visit to the sisterly State of Qatar, where he was seen off by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

• Mohammed bin Zayed watered the Sidr tree with the participation of the Emir of Qatar and heads of states and governments during the “Sidr Tree” event.

• “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023” is the first international horticultural exhibition held in an area with a desert climate.

• The exhibition covers topics of modern agriculture, technology, innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability.