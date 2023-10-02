His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, witnessed the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023”, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.” In the presence of a number of heads of state and government, invited guests and delegations from various countries of the world.

The exhibition will last from October 2 to March 28, 2024 in Al-Bidaa Park for 179 days. It is the first global horticultural exhibition to be held in a region with a desert climate and covers four main topics: modern agriculture, technology, innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

His Highness, accompanied by His Highness the Emir of Qatar and the attendees, toured a number of the exhibition’s pavilions, which extend over an area of ​​about 1.7 million square meters of green space. The areas include the international pavilions, which are the center of parks, exhibitions, and international events, in addition to two areas for holding a variety of activities, events, and experiences. Next to the “Family Area” and the Cultural Area.

The tour included the pavilions of the UAE, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, in addition to the Republic of Turkey and Italy.

The UAE participates in the exhibition with a distinguished pavilion under the slogan “Legacy and Impact,” which tells inspiring stories of pioneers in the UAE and the close and lasting connection between the country’s society and nature.

The pavilion also recounts the country’s long history of qualitative and innovative contributions that focus on enhancing a prosperous agricultural legacy, starting from the past, moving through the present, and looking to the future.

The pavilion is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office. His Highness congratulated his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, for hosting this international event, which represents a platform for innovation and an opportunity for communication and joint cooperation to find sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, including agriculture, food and water security, and preserving environmental resources to ensure a better future for future generations. His Highness praised the level of organization of the exhibition and the quality of participation.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the exhibitors about their most prominent innovations and contributions in the field of modern agriculture, its sustainable methods and new technologies, and wished them success in their participation.

His Highness participated in the “Sidr Tree” event, where His Highness watered a Sidr tree with the participation of His Highness the Emir of Qatar and the guests, heads of states and governments.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the State of Qatar, then a video entitled “Green Qatar” was shown, along with opening speeches by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dimitri S. Kier Kintzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions, and Leonardo Capitano, President of the International Federation of Horticultural Producers. During which they stressed the importance of the exhibition as a global platform through which countries showcase the most prominent achievements in the fields of horticulture, agriculture and building modern gardens, in addition to promoting green development in the region and the world and other topics targeted by the exhibition.

The opening was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, left Doha at the conclusion of his visit to the sisterly State of Qatar, where he was seen off by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.