His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed yesterday the “Union March” organized by the Presidential Court on the occasion of the UAE National Day, “The 51st Union Day”.

Participants in the march of union among the tribesmen who represent the various emirates and regions of the country expressed their pride in the march of the nation’s union during the 51 years and their pride in their wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

The people of the Emirates presented paintings of various authentic folk and heritage songs that expressed their identity, their heritage, their deep connection to this good land, the strength of cohesion and the cohesion of the societal fabric of the Emirates, waving the flag of the United Arab Emirates, and renewing the covenant of loyalty to the wise leadership.

The march was also witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, And His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and invitees.

The activities that started with the state’s national anthem included the welcome song, the show of knights and horses, and the “March of the Tribes,” in addition to “The Scar, the Horse Groomer, the March of Horses, Camels, and Al-Ayala,” along with the heritage caravan, “The Art of Chaoliba,” the “Horse and Camel” show, and the “Art of the Azi” and Al-Ayala segment. The closing ceremony.. While the air show planes decorated the sky of Al Wathba with the colors of the UAE flag during the activities of the march.

The “March of the Union” is sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, while the annual event represents a celebration of the spirit of the Union.

Participation in the march of the union is a message of affirmation of the strong adherence of the people of the Emirates to their union and the preservation of the legacy and the steadfast national values ​​established by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan among the sons of the Emirates and his founding brothers.

A number of their Highnesses Sheikhs participated in “Al-Yola”, one of the traditional folk arts in the UAE, as part of the march’s activities.