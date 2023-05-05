His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him,” witnessed the celebration held by the Armed Forces on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of their unification, which coincided with May 6, 1976.

The celebration witnessed various paragraphs expressing pride and pride in this precious national occasion and praising the historic decision to unify the armed forces, which is one of the most important decisions taken in the history of the UAE and its march to strengthen the pillars of its union and preserve its gains, role and humanitarian positions in support of peace and stability, as well as recalling the efforts of the late Sheikh. Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers are among the founding leaders who took this historic decision and laid the foundation for a strong and dear nation that looks forward to the future with confidence and ambition.

His Highness was received – upon his arrival in the Abu Muraikha region, which witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces – His Excellency Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces.

His Highness shook hands with senior military leaders and retired ones, and exchanged cordial conversations with them on this precious occasion.

His Highness also congratulated a number of military and civilians who received medals from the Armed Forces, in appreciation of their efforts in military operations.

The senior leaders of the armed forces presented a souvenir to His Highness, the President of the State, which is a model of the “Abu Muraikha” headquarters, a symbol of the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

On this occasion, His Highness congratulated the current and former members of the Armed Forces in its various branches, and saluted and appreciated them, appreciating their patriotic role and sincere giving to protect the country’s developmental process and safeguard its national gains.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials in the country and commanders of the armed forces in its various branches.