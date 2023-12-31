His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated him on the occasion of the New Year 2024.
His Highness said on the “X” platform: With the beginning of the new year, I pray to God Almighty that it will be a year of goodness and prosperity in our beloved Emirates, and security and peace for all the peoples of the world.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#State #beginning #year.. #pray #God #year #goodness #prosperity #beloved #Emirates
Leave a Reply