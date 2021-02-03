Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the “National Environment Day”, which our country organizes for the twenty-fourth year in a row, is an important occasion in which we, the leadership and the people, renew our national and moral commitment to preserving our environmental resources. And investing our natural wealth to the extent that it achieves development, preserves resources, limits pollution, preserves the balance of natural life, and guarantees for future generations its rights, and that is sustainable development at the top of its objectives and practices, and this is what made the “National Development Strategy for the Next Fifty Years” part of its goal.

His Highness added – in his speech on the occasion of the twenty-fourth “National Environment Day” – that working for the environment, in order to protect and sustain its resources, is a process that our country has committed to, and continues to follow, since its establishment by the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul: “We take from our environment as much as we need, and leave it in it for future generations to find a source of good and as a result of giving.” His Highness indicated that our government has taken this saying as an approach and translated it into policies, strategies, legislation, plans, programs and institutions, to ensure a positive balance between the requirements of growth Economic, social, and environmental conservation benefits.

His Highness said: Those in charge of “Environment Day” distinguished and succeeded in choosing “Green Recovery” as the slogan for the twenty-fourth National Environment Day .. Just as we were able to deal with great success with the challenge of the “Covid 19 pandemic” and its health, social and economic implications, we are able to achieve the desired balance between Growth and preservation of the environment, in the sustainability of its resources, and the preservation of its biological diversity, to ensure a clean and safe green environment that contributes to providing prosperity, well-being, health, stability and happiness for us and for future generations.

Our natural wealth

My children, male and female citizens..

The organized efforts made by our country over the past years, and the adoption of circular economy standards, and the expansion of the use of renewable energy in order to preserve the national stock of groundwater, as well as the development of agricultural patterns appropriate for the environment and climate, and the establishment of more reserves and programs to protect endangered species, factors that will enhance From our ability to ensure the desired green recovery.

Achieving a “green recovery” is a collective action that depends on the participation of all components of society. In confirmation of this, we renew our call to our governmental institutions, private sector companies, public benefit associations, family and community members to assume their societal, moral and humanitarian responsibilities in protecting our environment, developing its resources, and maintaining its components. .

May God grant you success, and may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.