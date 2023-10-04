Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the credentials of a number of new ambassadors to sisterly and friendly countries appointed to the state… in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office.

During the reception ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President welcomed the new ambassadors, expressing his wishes for them to succeed in performing their duties in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and their countries for the benefit of everyone, stressing that they will find support from All concerned parties to facilitate their work, based on the UAE’s keenness to consolidate bridges of communication and cooperation with various countries of the world.

His Highness the President of the State received the credentials of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America, Lucy Berger, Ambassador of the European Union, Gabriel Botsani, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Dana Goldvinša, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, Olav Miklabst, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, and Merope Christofi, Ambassador Republic of Cyprus, Józef Kotsky, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Reddy Cortese, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania, Tony Godi, Ambassador of the Bahamas, Tej Bahadur, Ambassador of Nepal, and Karoy Panach, Ambassador of Hungary.

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for the leadership and people of the UAE for further progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Noura bint Mohammed. Al Kaabi, Minister of State, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.