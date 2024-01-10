His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated today in the “Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit” in its tenth session… in response to the invitation of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Many leaders, officials and decision-makers from various countries of the world, in addition to business and financial men, are participating in the summit – which is being held in the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – in his speech during the summit – expressed his thanks to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for inviting him to attend the summit, “which he personally founded in 2003 and today it has become a global platform for exchanging experiences and information about economic development and investment,” and congratulated him on the occasion of its passing. 20 years since its launch. His Highness also thanked His Excellency Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, for his valuable speech.

His Highness the President said: “We are happy to participate with our friends in India and the world in this summit to discuss together what makes our people happy and develops our countries.” His Highness praised the efforts of the organizers of the summit, wishing it success and achieving results that serve cooperation, development and prosperity for all.

The summit was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President during his working visit to India, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Reem Bint. Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in addition to a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the summit venue this morning, where he was received by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India. His Highness and the Indian Prime Minister took memorial photos. His Highness the President also participated in a photo that included the leaders of the countries participating in the summit. The summit and the Indian Prime Minister, in addition to a group photo of delegation representatives.