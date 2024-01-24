His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the strength of the relations between the UAE, the Kingdom of Bahrain and their brotherly peoples. The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries on all tracks in a way that serves their mutual interests and meets the aspirations of their peoples for further progress, development and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa expressed their keenness to strengthen fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain and push them forward in various fields, especially those that serve development in the two countries.

The meeting also touched on the importance of strengthening joint Gulf action as it is a guarantee for preserving the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and achieving the aspirations of their people.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region and the importance of pushing towards a path of comprehensive and just peace to achieve stability, development and prosperity for all peoples of the region. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Office. His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and a number of sheikhs and officials

It was also attended by His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary-General of the Supreme Defense Council, Commander of the Bahraini Royal Guard, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.