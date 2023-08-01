His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to His Excellency Ram Chandra Paudel, President of the Republic of Nepal, containing an official invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, to be held in Dubai Expo City next November.

The message was handed over to His Excellency Baudil by His Excellency Abdullah bin Jarwan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Nepal, during his reception at the Presidential Palace.