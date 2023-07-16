His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to His Excellency Andres Manuel López Labrador, President of the United Mexican States, containing an official invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, to be held in Dubai Expo City in November. next.
