His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a written message to His Excellency Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, containing an official invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the UAE In Dubai Expo City next November.

His Excellency received the message during his meeting with His Excellency Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, Ambassador of the UAE to the State of Israel.