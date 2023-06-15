His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which included an invitation to attend the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, which will be held in Dubai Expo City during the month of November. .

His Excellency received the invitation during his meeting with Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs. During the meeting, His Excellency highlighted the opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and his country in various fields, and the ambitious development plans implemented by the government, expressing Guyana’s commitment to transforming its growing economy through Explore new models of economic development.

His Excellency Al Hashemi headed the UAE’s high-level delegation, which includes representatives of various agencies and sectors in the country, to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two friendly countries.

His Excellency Irfan Ali and His Excellency Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, Vice President, in addition to senior ministers and officials from the Government of Guyana, welcomed the delegation of the UAE, and the two sides discussed ways to consolidate relations and promote trade and investment, especially in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and health care.

The talks also dealt with Guyana’s capabilities and advantages that make it a destination for investment, given its geographical location, natural resources and attractive business environment.

In addition, officials in Cooperative Guyana expressed their appreciation for the provision of medical supplies and vaccines by the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to strengthening the efforts of the medical sector in combating the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Discussions also focused on Guyana’s participation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host next November.

The talks touched on the natural resources owned by Guyana and its commitment to preserving its biological diversity, and appropriate means that could contribute to the advancement of this sector were discussed through the Conference of the Parties.

During her visit to the Arthur Chong Convention Center, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemy gave a speech to students from various high schools, during which she highlighted the UAE’s belief in the essential role of youth and the importance of education in achieving a prosperous future. Her Excellency also encouraged students to use education as a catalyst for empowerment, innovation and development.

The UAE announced a contribution of 1.84 million dirhams to support the development of a specialized school for people of determination in Guyana, following the recent fire in a school in the country. This commitment, which aims to promote inclusive education and empower people of determination, embodies the faith and commitment of the UAE towards the most vulnerable groups in society.

In addition, the accompanying Emirati business delegation held meetings with their counterparts from the private sector in the cooperative Republic of Guyana, where the two sides discussed ways in which the UAE and Guyana can enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as climate action, environment, food security, trade and investment.