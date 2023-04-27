His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a written message to His Excellency Alberto Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, including his invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai Expo City next November.

The message was received by His Excellency Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, during his meeting with His Excellency Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in the capital, Buenos Aires.