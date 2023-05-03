His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” sent a written message to his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, related to bilateral relations, and includes an official invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Change Climate COP 28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai Expo City, next November.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, handed over the message to His Excellency Dr. Jaafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty the King.