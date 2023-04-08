His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, regarding fraternal relations and the historical ties that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The letter also included an invitation to His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, to participate in the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in its twenty-eighth session (COP28), which will be held in the UAE during the month of November.

The message was received by Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince, when he received the country’s ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Matar Hamid Al Neyadi, in Dar Al Yamamah Palace. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Muhammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, and retired Lieutenant General Jamal Muhammad Al-Dhiab, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince.