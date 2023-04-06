His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a written message to His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, including an invitation to His Excellency to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, to be held in Dubai Expo City in next November.

The message was delivered to His Excellency Maryam Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the country’s permanent representative to the League of Arab States, in the presence of His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Her Excellency conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to His Excellency, and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi entrusted His Excellency the Ambassador with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes to the UAE government and people for further development and growth.

His Excellency affirmed the confidence of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the UAE’s leadership of the upcoming climate summit in light of its recognized capabilities for excellence, as well as mutual keenness to enhance cooperation and transfer Egyptian experiences in this regard, especially in light of the specificity of the close relations that unite the two brotherly countries, in order to ensure that the summit comes out with positive results. To support international climate action, taking into account the relevant concerns of developing and African countries.

For her part, Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s keenness to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries and exchange experiences, specifically after the experience of the Arab Republic of Egypt in this context, especially in light of its hosting of the previous COP27 summit, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh.