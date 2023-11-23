His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a written message to His Excellency Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, regarding the development of bilateral relations and the prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries.

He delivered the message to His Excellency, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during their visit to the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Their Excellencies conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE. Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, to His Excellency and their wishes for his country and its people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and his wishes to the government and people of the UAE for further development and growth.

During the meeting, the two sides praised the distinguished relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to strengthen the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Nigeria, and the opportunities and possibilities to develop and move them forward, in addition to the commitment to strengthen joint and developmental efforts to consolidate and build on bilateral relations, in a way that achieves the interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

This meeting confirms the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with its African partners in all sectors, and its continued efforts to support stability and prosperity in the region.