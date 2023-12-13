His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received today – at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi – His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State welcomed His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and his wishes for the UAE and its people for continued progress and prosperity. While His Highness conveyed his best wishes to his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham, and to the Sultanate of Oman. Permanent exaltation and prosperity.

His Highness the President of the State exchanged cordial conversations with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate that expressed the strength of the historical fraternal ties that bind the UAE, the Sultanate of Oman and their people. They discussed ways to strengthen relations of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, especially in the cultural, sports and youth fields.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed. Bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office.