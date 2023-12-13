His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State welcomed His Highness Mr. Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of sisterly Oman, and his wishes for the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity… while His Highness conveyed his best wishes to his brother. His Majesty Sultan Haitham and the Sultanate of Oman’s continued prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness the President of the State exchanged cordial conversations with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate that express the strength of the historical fraternal ties that bind the UAE, the Sultanate of Oman and their people. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations and joint work between the two countries, especially in the cultural, sports and youth fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor. His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office.

