His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a number of officials, citizens and guests who congratulated them on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness exchanged with the audience – during the meeting that took place in Al Bateen Palace – congratulations and wishes for the advent of the holy month, praying to the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health, wellness and continued happiness, and for the United Arab Emirates and its people with goodness and blessings and more prosperity and prosperity.

The well-wishers attended the breakfast banquet held by His Highness on this occasion.

The meeting and the banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Foundation Supreme Council for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, guests and citizens.