His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received a number of officials, citizens and guests who congratulated them on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.
During the meeting, which took place in Al Bateen Palace, His Highness exchanged congratulations and wishes for the advent of the holy month, praying to the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health, wellness, and continued happiness, and for the UAE and its people with goodness, blessings, and more prosperity and prosperity.
The well-wishers attended the breakfast banquet held by His Highness on this occasion.
The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, guests and citizens.
