His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, discussed today… ways of developing cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Turkey and raising it to broader horizons that promote development and progress in the two countries, within the framework of partnership the overall economy that brings them together.

This came during the reception of His Highness the President of the State today – at Al-Shati Palace – the Turkish Vice President and the accompanying delegation, who is on a working visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, Cevdet Yilmaz conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, and his wishes for the UAE to continue prosperity and progress. His Highness conveyed his greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wishes for further development and prosperity for Turkey and its people.

His Highness also congratulated His Excellency Cevdet Yilmaz on his appointment as Vice President of the Republic, wishing him success in his duties and serving his people.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Turkish Vice President reviewed the promising opportunities that the two countries possess to develop their economic partnership, especially in areas that serve the goals of sustainable development, foremost of which are the areas of economy, investment, food security, renewable energy, the environment and other vital areas.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of concern to the two countries.

For his part, the Vice President of Turkey expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, stressing his country’s keenness to push forward bilateral relations in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries at various levels and opens new areas for cooperation in the future economic sectors that drive development paths in the two countries.

