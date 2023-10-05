Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received His Excellency Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, Speaker of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the presence of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting that took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress. While His Highness conveyed to him his greetings to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi and his wishes for his country and its friendly people to continue. Development and progress, expressing his wishes for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people further progress and prosperity.

The two sides discussed the relations of the two countries and ways to enhance them, especially at the parliamentary level, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common interest, and they exchanged views on them.

The meeting discussed the importance of the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples and consolidating the values ​​of coexistence, understanding, cooperation and rapprochement between them.

The meeting was attended by: His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of Members of the Federal National Council and officials. It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Speaker of the Shura Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Assem Al-Kholy