Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Federal Republic of Russia, who is on a state visit to the Emirates.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency upon the arrival of his convoy to Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, while his motorcade was accompanied by a group of knights on Arab horses. Then, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied His Excellency Vladimir Putin to the podium of honor and played the national anthem for both the UAE and Russia. Federal…while artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Excellency’s visit. Upon the arrival of His Excellency’s motorcade to the palace, the “Emirates Knights” national air show team flew in the sky of the palace, forming a painting of the flag of the Federal Republic of Russia.

Upon entering the UAE’s airspace, the Russian President’s plane was accompanied by a number of military aircraft to greet the country’s guest.