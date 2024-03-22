Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received his brother His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and their Highnesses exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to make it a good month. A blessing to all, and perpetuating the blessings of security and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting that took place at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses also exchanged friendly fraternal conversations and greetings with the Council’s guests, including Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and citizens.

Everyone performed the Maghrib prayer and attended the Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness the President.

The Al Bateen Palace Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan , special affairs advisor in the presidential office, and a number of sheikhs, senior state officials, and guests.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday a written message from his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, relating to the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in the future. All levels.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, during his reception at the National Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the country, who conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa. To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, and his wishes for the leadership and people of the UAE for continued development, progress and prosperity, while His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan brought him the greetings of His Highness the President of the State to His Majesty and his wishes for the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain’s leadership and people further progress and development. And growth.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the established fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and ways to enhance their cooperation in various fields, especially economic, investment, development and other aspects that are in the interest of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.