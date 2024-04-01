Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.

During the meeting, which took place in the Al Bateen Palace Council in Abu Dhabi, their Highnesses exchanged friendly brotherly conversations, and they also exchanged greetings and best wishes for the remainder of the blessed month of Ramadan with the Council’s guests, including their Highnesses the Sheikhs and citizens.

Their Highnesses and the attendees touched on the importance of investing this holy month in enhancing communication and interdependence and consolidating the authentic values ​​of goodness and giving that characterize the UAE society, asking God Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of security and prosperity for the Emirates and its people.

Everyone performed the Maghrib prayer and attended the Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness the Head of State.

The Al Bateen Palace Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.