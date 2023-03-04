His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister on her first visit to the UAE, expressing his hope that the visit would constitute a strong impetus for the development of relations between the two friendly countries.

The two sides discussed the paths of cooperation and the opportunities offered to build a strategic partnership between the two countries during the next stage, especially in the economic, investment and trade fields, in addition to energy security, renewable energy, clean technologies, and sustainable development, in addition to addressing the repercussions of climate change, food security, industry, advanced technology, and other aspects that countries attach importance to. common interest.

His Highness and the Prime Minister also reviewed a number of issues and developments on the regional and international arenas, and exchanged views on issues of common concern, stressing in this context that dialogue and giving priority to diplomatic solutions and cooperation is the way to address various crises and files, enhance stability and security, and achieve a better future for current and future generations. The two sides expressed their aspiration to work jointly to accelerate the pace of development in bilateral relations and to build on what has been achieved over the past years.

The meeting also touched on the importance of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE is hosting this year.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the relations between the UAE and Italy are deep, and they share strong and important partnerships, pointing to the UAE’s keenness to develop and develop them in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries.

His Highness also stressed that the UAE supports peace, cooperation and the settlement of crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, stressing its full readiness to cooperate with friendly Italy in this field and in everything that achieves stability and development, whether in the region or in the world.

His Highness, the President of the State, said: The UAE will host the Conference of the Parties on the climate “COP 28” at the end of this year, and I look forward to an active and influential Italian participation, especially since Italy has a great interest in the issue of climate change and seeks to reach climate neutrality in 2050, which is the same date set by the country Emirates to achieve this goal.

For her part, the Italian Prime Minister affirmed her country’s keenness to strengthen relations of cooperation and joint work with the UAE to serve the interests of the two countries and contribute to consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the whole world, noting the consensus of the two countries’ visions on many issues of common concern, especially with regard to resolving crises and conflicts. through peaceful means, dialogue and negotiation; She said that the UAE is an important partner for Italy on various levels.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

On the Italian side, it was attended by HE Antonio Taiani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, HE Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the country, and a number of senior officials accompanying the Prime Minister.