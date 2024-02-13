His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, arrived in the UAE on a visit during which he will participate in the World Government Summit 2024, which is being held in Dubai, in which India will participate as a guest of honour..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of welcoming the Prime Minister of India upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi..

An official reception ceremony was held for the Prime Minister, where the national anthem of both the UAE and India was played, while a group of honor guards lined up to greet the guest Prime Minister..

He was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, and Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister. The Ministry of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Development Affairs Office, and the families of martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office. His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Salem Al Amma Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Dr. Abdel Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, and a number of ministers and senior state officials..

The delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of India includes a number of ministers and senior officials.