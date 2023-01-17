His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received today, Tuesday, at Al Shati Palace, His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who is visiting the country to attend the activities of the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of developing and advancing them for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed also witnessed the exchange of an agreement between Masdar and the Ethiopian government to develop a solar photovoltaic project with a capacity of 500 megawatts in the first phase, with the aim of developing up to 2000 megawatts of similar projects inside Ethiopia.
The agreement was exchanged by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Ahmed Sheddy, Minister of Finance.
