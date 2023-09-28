His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today Ghazali Othmani, President of the United Republic of the Comoros and Chairman of the current session of the African Union, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the visit of the President of the Comoros to the country, wishing him success in his visit, and hoping that it will contribute to expanding the horizons of cooperation into broader areas that serve development and prosperity in the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros, and opportunities and prospects for developing them in various economic, commercial, investment and development aspects in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their people.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and they exchanged views on the developments taking place in the African continent, stressing in this context the importance of enhancing stability and security and finding peaceful solutions to the crises taking place on the continent that hinder the achievement of comprehensive sustainable development and prosperity for all its peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s interest in supporting sustainable development in brotherly and friendly countries to achieve the progress and prosperity that its people aspire to. He pointed out that the country is keen to build sustainable and fruitful development partnerships with the friendly countries of the African continent, for the benefit of the country. To ensure security, stability and prosperity for its people, as an embodiment of the state’s approach based on cooperation to create a better future for the people and their future generations.

His Highness said that the UAE has established its relations with friendly countries on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and constructive joint cooperation that achieves everyone’s interests.

For his part, President Razali Othmani expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s keenness to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering development expertise, appreciating the UAE’s positions and the support it provides to economic, social, educational and infrastructure development initiatives and projects in the Comoros.

He also expressed his aspiration that the cooperation relations between the UAE and his country during the next stage will witness further development and growth in all fields, especially developmental and economic.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of officials… It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the President. The guest, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the Head of State and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Comoros also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding between the two countries, which included the following:

– A memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training… exchanged on the part of the UAE by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and on the part of the Republic of the Comoros, His Excellency Dahir Dhul Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding in the field of education was exchanged by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and on the part of the Republic of the Comoros, His Excellency Dhahir Dhul Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

– A memorandum of understanding in the field of public health… exchanged on the part of the UAE by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Welfare, and on the part of the United Arab Emirates by His Excellency Dahir Dhu al-Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding aimed at developing, improving, managing and operating a hotel… was exchanged by His Excellency Suhail Al Otaiba, Executive Director of Talc, and His Excellency Hamad Messidi, Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Environment, Tourism and Crafts in the Republic of the Comoros.