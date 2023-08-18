His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today .. His Excellency Masrour Barzani, President of the brotherly Kurdistan Regional Government, Iraq.

His Highness discussed with His Excellency Masrour Barzani – during the meeting that took place at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi – various aspects of relations between the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Republic of Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan region in particular, and ways to support and develop them for the benefit and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples. The two sides also exchanged views on A number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.