His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, received today His Excellency Surangel Wipes Jr., President of the friendly Republic of Palau, who is currently visiting the country to attend the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”.
During the meeting, which took place at the Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop them, especially in the fields of development, economy and investment in order to achieve their mutual interests.
The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Council Ministers, Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.
