The Head of State receives the President of Mongolia and they witness the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two countries

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Ukhna Khurelsukh, President of the Republic of Mongolia, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Council in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and President Ukhna Khurelsukh discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Mongolia and the promising opportunities and possibilities for its development, especially in the fields of economic, investment, development, and renewable energy, in a way that serves their common interests and supports development and prosperity in the two countries.

His Highness and the President of Mongolia also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which begins on November 30 in Expo City Dubai, and its importance in finding effective and sustainable solutions to common global challenges, most notably accelerating climate action and sustainable development to build a better future for all humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ukhna Khurelsukh also witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two countries aimed at developing joint cooperation, which included the following: memorandums regarding exemption from entry visas for diplomatic, private, official, service and regular passports, establishing a joint committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Mongolian foreign counterpart, and exchanging Government expertise, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the Emirates Policy Center and the Institute of International Studies of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, and another between the digital school in the country and the General Education Authority of Mongolia regarding cooperation in the digital learning initiative, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between the Mongolian National Radio and the Abu Dhabi Media Network.

Exchanging memorandums of understanding on the part of the UAE… His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and on the part of Mongolia, His Excellency Patsetseg Patmung, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting and the notes exchange ceremony were attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs, and the families of martyrs in the Presidential Office, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.