His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the friendly Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness the President of the State – at the beginning of the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – welcomed the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates .. His Highness expressed his wishes for Belarus and its friendly people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the friendly Republic of Belarus expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the kind reception, stressing his country’s interest in strengthening its relations with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Affairs Adviser Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, and the delegation accompanying the Belarusian President.