Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the President of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to the country that lasts for a few days, during which he will participate in the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and discussed with him the friendship relations and the potential for developing cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, especially in aspects of economy, investment, renewable energy and other fields that are consistent with economic diversification plans and open more opportunities for cooperation and joint action. Building.

His Highness and the President of Azerbaijan also reviewed a number of issues and topics of interest to the two countries and exchanged views on them.

The two sides discussed the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE is hosting this year.

It represents an opportunity for all countries to present their programs and aspirations for the transition to a green economy, in addition to the importance of the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week”, which is held under the slogan “Together to promote climate action, leading to the COP 28 conference”, and aims to support and accelerate sustainability efforts and climate action.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Manuel Lourenco, also discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them for the benefit and development of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness the President of the State – at the beginning of the meeting that took place yesterday at the Beach Palace – welcomed President Joao Manuel Lourenco, who is visiting the country to attend the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023.

The two sides affirmed the joint keenness to develop cooperation in various fields and expand the base of common interests in sectors that serve development in the two countries.