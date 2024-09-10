His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received His Excellency Benjamin Abalos, Secretary of the Interior of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, and his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and further progress for UAE-Philippine relations. His Highness conveyed his greetings to the Philippine President and his wishes for further development for his country and friendly people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the possibilities of developing them to serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by: HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; HH Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; HH Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; HE Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; and HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.