His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today His Excellency Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Armenia.

His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed to His Highness – during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – the greetings of His Excellency Vhagen Khachaturian, President of Armenia, and his wishes to the UAE for continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of the relations between the two countries, which are witnessing continuous growth, and opportunities for developing cooperation and expanding its horizons to broader areas in all fields that drive development and prosperity and serve the common interests of the two countries. His Highness and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.