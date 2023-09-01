His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the sisterly State of Kuwait.

His Excellency conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE for further progress and prosperity. Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad, his greetings to His Highness, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for continued health and happiness, and for his brotherly country and people more prosperity and elevation.

His Highness and His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad discussed the well-established brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields to meet the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples for development and prosperity, in addition to coordination and joint cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait in various aspects.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and His Excellency Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, the State Ambassador to the State of Kuwait .

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense and Jamal Al-Ghunaim, Kuwait’s ambassador to the country.