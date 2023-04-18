His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is on a fraternal visit to the state, during which he is accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

During the meeting, which took place in the Al Bateen Palace Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II and his Crown Prince, to their second country, the UAE. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations that express the strength of the brotherly bonds that unite the two countries, their leaders and their peoples.

They also exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to perpetuate health and happiness for everyone, and for the two countries and their peoples to enjoy security, stability and prosperity for the two countries.

His Highness the President of the State and His Majesty King Abdullah II discussed the close brotherly relations between the two countries and various aspects of cooperation and joint action that achieve their mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held an Iftar banquet in honor of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The meeting and banquet were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, And a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.

They were also attended by the delegation accompanying King Abdullah, which includes Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ayman Safadi, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s Ambassador to the State, Nassar Habashneh, and a number of Jordanian officials.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein arrived, earlier today, on a fraternal visit to the UAE, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the forefront of his reception upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.