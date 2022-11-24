His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in the country today on a working visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport, His Majesty was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Also in the reception were His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.