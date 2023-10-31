His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in the country yesterday, on a state visit starting today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, was at the forefront of welcoming his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and Head of the Audit Bureau, Hamid Obaid Abu Shabas.

During his visit to the country, His Majesty the King of Jordan is accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

The delegation includes Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi, and a number of ministers and senior officials in Jordan.

Upon entering the UAE’s airspace, the King of Jordan’s plane was accompanied by warplanes to celebrate and welcome His Majesty’s visit.

The visit of His Majesty the King of Jordan to the UAE comes in response to the invitation of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, within the framework of mutual keenness to continue strengthening the established fraternal relations between the two countries and their strategic cooperation in a way that serves their visions of achieving sustainable development and prosperity in the two countries, and the aspirations of their peoples for a brighter future. Growth and progress.

