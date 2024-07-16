The President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, arrived in the UAE yesterday, on a two-day state visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of those receiving the Indonesian President and his accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, and the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdullah Al Dhaheri.

The plane carrying the Indonesian President was accompanied upon entering the UAE airspace by a number of Emirati military aircraft, saluting the country’s guest. The squadron commander asked the Indonesian President’s permission to accompany him to the presidential airport, welcoming him to his second country, the UAE.