Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who made a state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received an official reception ceremony, upon the arrival of his motorcade, accompanied by His Highness the President of the State, to the National Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where a group of knights on horseback and camel bands, in addition to Emirati folklore bands, accompanied the procession. Then His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country's guest on the podium of honor, played the national anthem for both the UAE and the State of Kuwait, and a group of honor guards lined up, and artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Highness's visit, and groups of children lined up, waving the flags of the two countries, and chanting phrases. Welcoming.

The “Emirates Knights” national air show team flew in the sky of Qasr Al Watan, forming a painting of the flag of the State of Kuwait, and the capital’s landmarks and streets were decorated with Kuwaiti flags and expressions of welcome to the visit of His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the country.

He was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Office, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security. Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, The head of the Department of Finance and member of the Executive Council, Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, the head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, member of the Executive Council, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al-Sharafa Al-Hammadi, the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE, Faisal Al-Bannai, and the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi.

While His Highness the President of the State shook hands with the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, which includes a number of sheikhs, senior officials and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the country, Jamal Al-Ghunaim.