His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday, at the Qasr Al Bahr Council, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Council. Ministers Minister of Finance.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial and fraternal conversations, which are related to the nation’s blessed march, the affairs of the citizen, and everything that would improve the quality of life and happiness of society.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Chairman of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Business Foundation. Charity and Humanitarian Affairs, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines Group.