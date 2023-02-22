His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, which took place at the Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain. the two brotherly countries.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for charitable and humanitarian work and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, officials and citizens.