His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today the credentials of new ambassadors of a number of brotherly and friendly countries appointed to the state.. in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

During the reception ceremonies that took place at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President welcomed the new ambassadors, expressing his wishes for them success in carrying out their duties in strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, which are based on mutual respect and common interests. They will find all support from various stakeholders to facilitate their work.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation and expand the horizons of common interests with various countries of the world, for the benefit, development and prosperity of all.

His Highness, the President of the State, received the credentials of His Excellency Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Omar Freiteh, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ahmed Fadel bin Shams Al-Din, Ambassador of Malaysia, Christophe Zakhia Alexis, Ambassador of the Holy See, His Excellency Omar Hussein Oba, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Edward Hobart. Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rebecca Sharona Peers Cervantes, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama, Julio Belarmino Gomez Maito, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola, Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, Reza Amiri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gerard Paul Marie-Hubert Steigs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Kedla Younes Hamdi Haj Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad Jacob Hassan Mohamed, Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania, Arthur Matley, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Bojan Jokic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and John Merengue, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda.

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President of the State the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their sincere wishes for the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.