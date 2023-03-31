Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received phone calls and congratulatory cables from the leaders of a number of brotherly countries, during which they congratulated His Highness on the new leadership appointments he made in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular. They expressed their wishes that these steps would enhance the march. Prosperity and blessed progress that the state is witnessing and contribute to achieving what the people of the Emirates aspire to in terms of elevation and development under the wise leadership of His Highness.

His Highness received congratulations from each of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwany, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

They expressed their best congratulations to the new leaders and wished them success in discharging the national responsibilities entrusted to them to serve their country and people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to his brothers, the leaders of the brotherly countries, appreciating the sincere feelings and sincere wishes they expressed for the UAE, its leadership and its people, wishing their countries and peoples further progress, prosperity, security and stability.