His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a telegram from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, in which he congratulated him on the new leadership appointments that His Highness made in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI said, “I pray to God Almighty to guide your steps and to inspire you to success in your venerable tasks to achieve the aspirations of your brotherly people for further progress, elevation and loftiness. .

His Majesty added, “I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to Your Highness, once again my deep pride in the strong bonds of brotherhood and sincere affection that unites us personally, and in the distinguished relations that bind our two brotherly peoples based on active solidarity and constructive cooperation.. asking the Almighty to always include you in His protection.” May you enjoy a long life, health and contentment.”