His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a telegram from King Mohammed VI, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, in which he congratulated him on the new leadership appointments that His Highness made in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

King Mohammed VI said, “I pray to God Almighty to direct your steps and inspire you to continue success in your great tasks to achieve the aspirations of your brotherly people for further progress, elevation and loftiness.

His Majesty added: “I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to Your Highness, once again my deep pride in the strong bonds of brotherhood and sincere affection that unites us personally, and in the distinguished relations that bind our two brotherly peoples of distinguished relations based on active solidarity and constructive cooperation. Persistence, and may you enjoy a long life, full of health and contentment.”